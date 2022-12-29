Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Lam Research worth $180,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

LRCX stock opened at $402.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

