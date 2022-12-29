VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,518,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,210 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $164,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 82,597 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

