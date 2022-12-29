Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 182,792 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 3.90% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $165,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,405,000 after buying an additional 889,224 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 533,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $126.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

