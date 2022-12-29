Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,907,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares during the period.

VFH opened at $81.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

