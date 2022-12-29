CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $181.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $285.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,616 shares of company stock worth $323,182. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

