First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $544.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $514.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.43. The firm has a market cap of $227.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

