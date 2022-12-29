First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $344,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $255.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $350.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.