First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $115.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

