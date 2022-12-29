First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 90 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY opened at $844.62 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $826.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $737.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.