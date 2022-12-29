First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $508,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.