ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 103 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 97.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after acquiring an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $143.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average of $170.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

