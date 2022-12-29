Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 45.2% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 868,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 270,347 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 291,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 153.8% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

