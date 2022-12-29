Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 709 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 18,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $149.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.261 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

