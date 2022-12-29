Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

