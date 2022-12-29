iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 43,133 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221,232 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $499,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

