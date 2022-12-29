Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $286.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.



