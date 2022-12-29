Hurco Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

HURC opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hurco Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Hurco Companies worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

(Get Rating)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.