The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Andersons has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. Andersons has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Andersons will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 85,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

