ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity

UGI Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UGI opened at $37.08 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

