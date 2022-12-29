Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDP opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.