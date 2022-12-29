Federal Realty Investment Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 167.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

FRT stock opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

