Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Northeast Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NECB stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.60. Northeast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 33.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.