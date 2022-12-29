Werner Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

