Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHCNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DHCNL stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

