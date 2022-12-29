TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (TANNZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on October 16th

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Performance

Shares of TANNZ stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36.

