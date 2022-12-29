TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (TANNZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on October 16th

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Performance
Shares of TANNZ stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (TANNZ)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.