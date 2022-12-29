Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by an average of 70.4% per year over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.