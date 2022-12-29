U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of U.S. Global Investors worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

