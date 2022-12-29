TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Performance

TANNI stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

