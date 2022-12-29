FAS Wealth Partners Has $110,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

LUMN stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

