Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 1,833.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHNA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $6,993,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $5,088,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $4,960,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $4,915,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $4,836,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ VHNA opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

