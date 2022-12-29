Short Interest in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Declines By 88.2%

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,657 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Stock Performance

VIIAW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

