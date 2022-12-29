Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1,920.2% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $171.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $158.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.67.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

