VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VPCB opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 143,908 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 9.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,515,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 125,558 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 16.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,153,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 160,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 30.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 228,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.