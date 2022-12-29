VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ VPCB opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.30.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II
About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
