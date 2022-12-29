Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the November 30th total of 42,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Featured Stories

