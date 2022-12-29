Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VSAC opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Featured Stories

