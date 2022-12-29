Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VPN opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

