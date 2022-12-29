Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW) Short Interest Update

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Velodyne Lidar Stock Performance

Shares of VLDRW stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.97.

