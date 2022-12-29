Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the November 30th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $52.87.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
