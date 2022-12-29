Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBSGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the November 30th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 41.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,026,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,536,000 after buying an additional 2,652,216 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1,351.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,845,000 after buying an additional 1,690,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,006,000 after buying an additional 1,498,896 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $40,546,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 370.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 776,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after buying an additional 611,972 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

