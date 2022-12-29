Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the November 30th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 41.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,026,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,536,000 after buying an additional 2,652,216 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1,351.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,845,000 after buying an additional 1,690,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,006,000 after buying an additional 1,498,896 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $40,546,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 370.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 776,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after buying an additional 611,972 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

