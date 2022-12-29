Short Interest in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Expands By 59.4%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,200 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the November 30th total of 620,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

VINC stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). Equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Vincerx Pharma

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VINC shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, insider Raquel E. Izumi purchased 28,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,289.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,489.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vincerx Pharma news, insider Raquel E. Izumi purchased 28,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,289.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,489.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 35,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,693.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,171.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 412,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 281,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 260,310 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 238,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 170,778 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vincerx Pharma

(Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.