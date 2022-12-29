Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Decreases By 54.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the November 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ VTWV opened at $119.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $149.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.76 and a 200-day moving average of $124.95.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.