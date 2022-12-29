Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Ann Mather Sells 380 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $22,440.60.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 110.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

