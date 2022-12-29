Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the November 30th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,074,000 after acquiring an additional 500,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 291,249 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 218,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,292,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

