Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Drops By 51.3%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the November 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of VTSI opened at $4.24 on Thursday. VirTra has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 million, a PE ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
