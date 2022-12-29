Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Drops By 51.3%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the November 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VirTra Stock Performance

Shares of VTSI opened at $4.24 on Thursday. VirTra has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 million, a PE ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VirTra by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VirTra by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VirTra by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

