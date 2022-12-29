Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.28. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

