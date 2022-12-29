Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,370 shares of company stock worth $5,557,119. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.58. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

