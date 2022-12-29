Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign
VeriSign Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of VRSN opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.58. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.99.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VeriSign (VRSN)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.