Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

