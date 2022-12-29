Transform Wealth LLC Has $419,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $124.66 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

