Transform Wealth LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $72.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.70.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

