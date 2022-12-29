Columbus Macro LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

