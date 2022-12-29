Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $454.44 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $619.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.78.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.40.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

